Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.25 Million Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIOD. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at $387,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at $640,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 77.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 113.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 38,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Stock Up 2.3 %

DIOD stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.30. The stock had a trading volume of 177,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,250. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $96.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average of $71.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIOD. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $443,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

