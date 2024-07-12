Duality Advisers LP Sells 2,760 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total transaction of $372,662.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,359.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total value of $372,662.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,359.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $216,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,001,340 in the last 90 days. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $7.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $307.64. 52,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,924. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.67 and its 200-day moving average is $292.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.19 and a 1-year high of $316.05.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

