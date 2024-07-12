Duality Advisers LP Sells 26,844 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,844 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,630,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,758,541. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.03. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC raised Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,477,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,907,061.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,372,583 shares of company stock valued at $19,934,275 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

