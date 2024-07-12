Duality Advisers LP Raises Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,508 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Affirm were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,737,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,537,000 after acquiring an additional 213,421 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 143,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 33,873 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.54. 4,487,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,447,469. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.66.

View Our Latest Research Report on AFRM

Insider Activity

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $277,259.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,591.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.