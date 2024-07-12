Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 5,981 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,185,000 after buying an additional 2,218,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,728,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 936.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,883,000 after buying an additional 593,158 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,898,000 after buying an additional 571,795 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 24,726.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,411,000 after buying an additional 474,992 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC increased their price objective on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Biogen stock traded down $7.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.73. 991,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,305. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of -0.04. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.44 and a 12-month high of $281.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

