Duality Advisers LP Purchases 73,065 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 323.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,065 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,713,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 107,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 57,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,830,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

Invesco Stock Up 0.2 %

IVZ stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.02. 1,691,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,416,309. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.33%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

