Duality Advisers LP Purchases 2,724 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of PTC Therapeutics worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 69.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 156,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 306,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 63,570 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $83,655.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $554,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $83,655.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,336.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,323 shares of company stock worth $873,984. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 224,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,210. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.65.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTCT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.53.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Articles

