Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $11,683,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 237,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after buying an additional 49,460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,776,000 after buying an additional 20,912 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $2,893,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $1,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,208,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. DA Davidson cut shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

AZEK Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.03. 1,061,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,537. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.88.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $418.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AZEK

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

