Duality Advisers LP Makes New $3.60 Million Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 38.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $559,435,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 962.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,702,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,974,000 after purchasing an additional 315,889 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.64.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $98.65 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.99. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

