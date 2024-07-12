Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 49,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $33.12. 2,291,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,146. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.19.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

