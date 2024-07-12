Duality Advisers LP Invests $5.63 Million in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,565 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 89,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 24,765 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 51.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $104.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,611. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $182.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.18.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

