Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.09 Million in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,682,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,738,000 after buying an additional 550,293 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,622,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,557,000 after acquiring an additional 330,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after buying an additional 3,026,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $517,035,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,218,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,026,000 after buying an additional 89,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.78. 3,631,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,483,950. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

