Duality Advisers LP Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 140.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays cut their price target on DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

DraftKings Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.97. 4,717,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,129,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.64.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,498,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,520,340 shares of company stock valued at $60,996,583 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

