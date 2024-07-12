Duality Advisers LP Has $1.22 Million Stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Azenta by 1.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Azenta by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZTA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Azenta in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of AZTA stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 407,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,950. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.53. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $159.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Azenta

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.