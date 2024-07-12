Duality Advisers LP Buys 3,504 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.70.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $10.57 on Friday, reaching $411.39. 487,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,701. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $389.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

