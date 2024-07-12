Duality Advisers LP Buys 17,323 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 141.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,939 shares of company stock worth $1,021,078 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LH stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.75. The company had a trading volume of 249,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,978. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $191.97 and a 12 month high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.82. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.29.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

