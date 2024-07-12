Duality Advisers LP Buys 16,738 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,738 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TREX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $113,613,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Trex by 516.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,600,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,419 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 938,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,702,000 after buying an additional 670,665 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Trex by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,102,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,638,000 after buying an additional 660,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,748,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TREX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.76.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TREX traded up $3.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.80. The stock had a trading volume of 773,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,163. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.11. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.59 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

