Duality Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 239.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,829 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.13% of SSR Mining worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 185.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 351,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 228,413 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 207.6% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 37,114 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,588,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,003,000 after buying an additional 191,409 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 4.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,439,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,619,000 after buying an additional 929,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Price Performance

SSR Mining stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $230.23 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SSRM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on SSR Mining

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.