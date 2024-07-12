Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 757.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.5 %

Kellanova stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,462. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $68.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 83.90%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $4,306,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,997,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,080,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $4,306,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,997,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,080,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,838,732 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on K. TD Cowen increased their target price on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

