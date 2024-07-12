DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) PT Lowered to C$18.50 at CIBC

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DHT.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$23.50 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered DRI Healthcare Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DRI Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.14.

Get DRI Healthcare Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DHT.UN

DRI Healthcare Trust Trading Up 30.7 %

DRI Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of DHT.UN opened at C$11.79 on Tuesday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.21 and a 12-month high of C$17.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.