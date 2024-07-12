Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW) Short Interest Down 51.7% in June

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIWGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the June 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Performance

DFLIW stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 22,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,190. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Dragonfly Energy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

