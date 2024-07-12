Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) COO Acquires $135,000.00 in Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) COO Richard Lampen purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 2,167,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard Lampen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

On Tuesday, July 9th, Richard Lampen purchased 30,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00.

Douglas Elliman Price Performance

Douglas Elliman stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $112.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.26). Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOUG. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,563,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 961,592 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 61,330 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 385,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 59.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.