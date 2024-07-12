Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $2.00. 4,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 7,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $336.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 54.93% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

