Diversified Healthcare Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -5.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,166. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Read Our Latest Report on DHC

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.