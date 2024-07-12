Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.78.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE DFS opened at $131.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.13. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $133.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 653,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,585,000 after purchasing an additional 40,862 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 42.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $2,097,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

