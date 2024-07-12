Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.22 and a 200-day moving average of $110.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.