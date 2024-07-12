Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Up 4.9%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.55 and last traded at $68.55. Approximately 769,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,308,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.35.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $815.32 million, a PE ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.89.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPST. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $263,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

