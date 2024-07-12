Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a growth of 129.2% from the June 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $802,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 41,174.4% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth about $2,517,000.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDU traded down $14.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,639. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.90. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $146.87.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.4845 dividend. This is an increase from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

