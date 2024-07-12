Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) is Hemington Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management owned approximately 0.39% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $18,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.09. The stock had a trading volume of 463,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,198. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.74. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $42.69.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.