Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) is Hemington Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management owned approximately 0.39% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $18,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.09. The stock had a trading volume of 463,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,198. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.74. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $42.69.
About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF
The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.