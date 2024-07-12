Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.83.

DNTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $390,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $69,990,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,251,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,761,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $850.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

