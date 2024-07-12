dForce USD Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $14.64 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $14.64 million and $11,912.52 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,682,232 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

