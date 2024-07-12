dForce USD Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $14.63 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. dForce USD has a market cap of $14.63 million and approximately $33,531.28 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,684,746 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99494916 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $198.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

