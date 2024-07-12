Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

DVN stock opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average is $47.01.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Devon Energy by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

