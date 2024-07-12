Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DVN. UBS Group raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.48. 4,941,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,281,324. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.01. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 106,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 28.6% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 79,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.