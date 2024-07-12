Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Trading Up 0.4%

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €23.15 ($25.16) and last traded at €23.15 ($25.16). Approximately 14,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.05 ($25.05).

Deutsche EuroShop Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.43.

About Deutsche EuroShop

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest exclusively in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

