Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Up 181.0% in June

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 181.0% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Deswell Industries Trading Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ:DSWL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. 58,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,390. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. Deswell Industries has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $2.88.
Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter.
About Deswell Industries
Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.
