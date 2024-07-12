Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Up 181.0% in June

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 181.0% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Deswell Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:DSWL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. 58,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,390. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. Deswell Industries has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $2.88.

Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter.

Deswell Industries Dividend Announcement

About Deswell Industries

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 8.1%.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

