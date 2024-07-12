Derek Harmer Sells 5,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

On Thursday, June 20th, Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACEL traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,820. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $868.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $301.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACEL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 300,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 222,005 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,964,000 after buying an additional 210,862 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.