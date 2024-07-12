DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 22,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 74,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

