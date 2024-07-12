Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-7.000 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.03. 33,837,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,653,534. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.86.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $72.80 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Delta Air Lines

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.