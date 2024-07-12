Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Up 0.2%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $141.52 and last traded at $140.99. Approximately 2,278,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,990,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,015,863 shares of company stock worth $957,413,025. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,876 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 311.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,195,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,461,000 after purchasing an additional 905,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,810,000 after purchasing an additional 851,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.