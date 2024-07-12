Delaney Dennis R Acquires New Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Delaney Dennis R purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Ball during the first quarter valued at about $7,479,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,527,000 after acquiring an additional 998,527 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,252,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,020,000 after acquiring an additional 143,005 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth about $1,973,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,128,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,438,000 after acquiring an additional 78,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

BALL stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.50. 2,326,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,160. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.83 and a 200-day moving average of $63.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

