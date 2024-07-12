Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 31,754.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.3% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 1.4 %

DAR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.50. 315,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,694. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.