Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $13.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $646.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. Daktronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.
In other news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,351,946.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,626 shares of company stock valued at $325,688 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.
