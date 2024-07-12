DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.63.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. Repay has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in Repay by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,477,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after buying an additional 597,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Repay by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,366,000 after purchasing an additional 32,554 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Repay by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,959,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 40,076 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Repay by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,871,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,589,000 after purchasing an additional 233,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Repay by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after purchasing an additional 678,403 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

