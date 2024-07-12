D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.98 Per Share

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) – BTIG Research issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for D.R. Horton in a report issued on Sunday, July 7th. BTIG Research analyst C. Reichardt forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.98 per share for the quarter. BTIG Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $14.25 per share. BTIG Research also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.40 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.75.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $149.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,599,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after buying an additional 30,186 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.