CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,133 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 202,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 262,335 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Stock Performance
CVS Health stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.21. 7,361,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,828,175. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.
Insider Activity
In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
