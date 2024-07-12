CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,133 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 202,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 262,335 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.21. 7,361,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,828,175. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.