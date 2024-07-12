Custos Family Office LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Custos Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 429,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 41,774 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 220.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 433,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,957,000 after purchasing an additional 298,290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 114,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.11. 3,123,681 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.05.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

