Custos Family Office LLC Sells 479 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Custos Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Custos Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.50 on Friday, hitting $378.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,442. The firm has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $382.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

