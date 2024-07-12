Custos Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Custos Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 68,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCT shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Shares of NYSE:PCT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 398,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,527. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $940.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Research analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

