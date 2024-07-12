Custos Family Office LLC Has $10.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Custos Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.4% of Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,563,705 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average is $72.41. The company has a market capitalization of $117.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

